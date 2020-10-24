Wisconsin Sea Grant has announced it will confer the first-ever Great Lakes Champion Award in early 2021. A call for nominations is now open at seagrant.wisc.edu/championaward.org.
Those eligible for the award are any group, program, organization or individual that displays:
• A commitment to the Great Lakes through some or all of these factors: dedicated actions, facilitated education or enacted policies that have resulted in the conservation and sustainable use of lakes Michigan and Superior, and the rest of the basin, if applicable.
• Long-term consistent care and concern for the Great Lakes in keeping with the Wisconsin Sea Grant mission — promoting the sustainable use of the Great Lakes through research, education and outreach — as well as in support of the program’s vision statement — thriving coastal communities.
• Leadership in some or all of the following areas: cultivating freshwater partnerships; fostering collaborative action on behalf of Great Lakes issues; enhancing environmental justice, diversity and inclusion in the basin, or service built upon trust and transparency.
• A contribution to accomplishments in some or all of Sea Grant’s focus areas: healthy coastal ecosystems, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, resilient communities and economies and/or environmental literacy and workforce development.
The award will be given every two years. This first one will be presented Feb. 22. Anyone can nominate worthy recipients, and self-nominations are also invited. Nominations are due Jan. 16.