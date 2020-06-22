With the Northern Wisconsin State Fair canceled, the Chippewa County Historical Society is seeking area residents willing to share any interesting or unusual memories of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in past years.
Entries can be as short as a paragraph or two. Photos from the moment being written about are invited, as are any of the person submitting the information.
CCHS will add all these stories to its archives and choose several to feature in a new pictorial history book about the Northern Wisconsin State Fair taking place during the last 123 year. Publication of the new work is scheduled for late 2020 and will be available prior to Christmas.
All sales proceeds will be contributed to the new Area History Center Capital Campaign.
Send all materials for submissions to Area History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. If a photo is sent and the submitter would like it returned, make a note of it, and CCHS will scan the photo and return it. If a submitter would like the photo to become part of the permanent collection, let CCHS know that, too.