The Country Today aims to again maintain a list of open student scholarships that pertain to agriculture and rural life on its website.
The list will be live on our website later this month. The link to the list will be included in a future print issue when it is available.
Organizations offering scholarships are invited to submit information about them and be included on this list.
To be listed, the following information must apply or be included:
• Pertains to agriculture or rural life in some way
• Name of organization sponsoring the scholarship(s)
• Number and/or value of scholarship(s)
• Application deadline
• Who is eligible to apply
• Contact information for the scholarship and/or where applications or more information can be found
Until early March, the list will continue to be updated with new scholarships submitted to The Country Today with the required information.
Send scholarship information by email to thecountrytoday@ecpc.com or by mail at The Country Today, PO Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Contact thecountrytoday@ecpc.com with any questions.