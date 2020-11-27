Farmers who need to be certified to apply pesticides in 2021 will have an online option for their pesticide safety training. People can do the online training instead of attending an in-person training at their local Extension office.
Participants will need a computer and a good internet connection. The online training will present the same information as the Extension in-person training.
Participants will still need to take the certification exam in person at an Extension office, but the required passing grade for the exam will be the same as if they attended an in-person training session. People who choose to self-study — and not do either an in-person or online training session — need a higher grade to pass the exam.
The online training sessions are scheduled for the first two weeks of every month from December 2020 to May 2021. When registering for one of the sessions, the training can be taken at any time during that two-week period.
Block approximately 4 hours to complete the training. Attendance is mandatory, meaning once you start the training you will have to complete it in one session. Two 15-minute breaks are built into the training. Code words are provided in the training that must be entered at the end to be marked as complete.
Certification exams will take place at Extension offices. If an Extension office is not offering the test due to COVID-19 restrictions, contact a neighboring county. Once the online training is completed, a receipt will be emailed that must be shown to the Extension exam proctor when taking the exam. The code words must be correct to take advantage of the reduced grade; otherwise, you will be marked as a self-study test.
To attend the training, the latest training manual must be purchased either from the local Extension office or the UW Pesticide Applicator Training Program; then register separately for the online training at the UW PAT Store. Online training costs $10.
To register, go to the UW PAT Store: patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp. Select General Farming 100/101.
Those wishing to get certified in Fruit Crops or Greenhouse & Nursery can take the General Farming training, but then take the exam for those categories. To find contact information for Extension offices, go to counties.extension.wisc.edu.