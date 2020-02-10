It’s imperative for farmers to maximize time off the farm when operating dynamic, fast-paced businesses. The personal and professional development needed to sharpen one’s leadership and management skill in the dairy industry have been assembled at one venue over just two days.
Presented by Professional Dairy Producers of Wiscsonsin, the 2020 PDPW Business Conference will be held March 18-19 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The two-day program will bring together dairy farmers, agribusiness and allied industries throughout the value chain.
Showcasing over 40 speakers, including leadership and management experts, business advisors, scientists and researchers, economist and entrepreneurs, attendees will access a variety of timely, cutting-edge educational experiences. The newly learned information and skills can be implemented back on the dairy immediately and is relevant to farms of all size, number of employees, and farming methods.
Open to the public, there is something for every farm and every position held, from owners to financial managers, herdspersons to cow/calf specialists, crop managers to feeders, and milkers and other support teams responsible for the day-to-day needs of the dairy.
To learn more or register online for the 2020 PDPW Business Conference, visit www.PDPW.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.