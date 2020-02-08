Wisconsin Custom Operators will host a commercial pesticide applicator training and test on Feb. 17 in conjunction with the Forage Symposium at Chula Vista resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Many custom operators are required to have a commercial pesticide applicator’s license to handle products like nitrogen stabilizers and forage and silage inoculants. Owners, crew leaders and employees from the custom farming industry are encouraged to attend.
The commercial pesticide applicator training also qualifies as continuing education towards the WCO Safety Certification program, now in its sixth year.
The training will be instructed by staff from the University of Wisconsin Department of Agronomy and the exam will be proctored by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. A field and vegetable training will be offered, which is the same as the open training sessions that are offered throughout the state. This certification category is what individuals who treat manure, apply inoculants or bale forage are required to have.
To register for the WCO commercial pesticide applicator training and the Forage Symposium, go to wiscustomoperators.org. The fee to attend is $30 plus the cost of the manual. Attendees must purchase the training manual ahead of time and bring to the session. WCO members will have their registration fee refunded upon completion of the training as a member benefit.