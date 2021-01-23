Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, the operation remains intact, and planning is proceeding with different scenarios for 2021, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer reported during the 162nd Annual Meeting of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society held Jan. 11-14. The Society is the governing body of the State Fair, and the meetings were conducted virtually.
“From the day we canceled, our priority has been to ensure the future of the fair by holding our operation together,” said Hammer. “I cannot stress enough how critical our expert staff is to the success of the fair. They’re experienced pros, and there is no fair without them. Our staff is ready to go, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back together at the State Fair.”
Hammer said that virtually all State Fair revenue dried up in 2020, and the fair reported an operating loss of $16.2 million. The State Fair receives no state funding of any kind. The fair’s normally aggressive program of maintenance and improvements to the historic State Fairgrounds slowed dramatically. Average annual investment in facilities during the previous six years was $12 million; in 2020, it was limited to $2.4 million in basic essential maintenance, most of which was completed before the virus struck.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26-Labor Day, Sept. 6.