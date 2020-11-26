The next few weeks are year-end financial and tax planning time for a lot of Wisconsin farms. It is the time to gather all the receipts and documentation needed for the accountant or tax preparer.
Farms that obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan through an independent lender, administered by the Small Business Administration, may also find this to be a good time to review the application steps for PPP loan forgiveness.
Farmers with questions about making forgiveness applications can join a live web meeting, entitled “What Farmers Need to know about PPP Loan Forgiveness,” on Friday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Presenters and topics are:
• Lisa Taylor, outreach and marketing specialist, and Tammie Clendenning, lead economic development specialist for Wisconsin SBA, will walk farmers through the decision-tree of which application form is needed, the steps for completing applications, and provide answers to frequently asked questions on the forgiveness process.
• Marissa Koller, associate credit officer for Compeer Financial will discuss her organization’s process in supporting farmers applying for PPP forgiveness.
• Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County agriculture educator, will discuss tax planning and PPP loan forgiveness.
The CARES Act allowed SBA, through the PPP, to provide potentially forgivable loans to small businesses. The PPP loan covered eligible payroll costs and/or self-employment income along with other allowable expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program expired on Aug. 8.
The webinar is directed to a farmer audience and available at no cost, but pre-registration is required. To register for the web meeting, go to https://bit.ly/Dec11_PPP.
Farmers can also reference “PPP Loan Forgiveness: what farmers need to know,” at https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/farmers-and-ppp-loan-forgiveness or UW-Madison Extension’s Farm Management website at https://farms.extension.wisc.edu.
For more information, contact Joy Kirkpatrick by email at joy.kirkpatrick@wisc.edu or phone 608-263-3485.