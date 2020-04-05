Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocol, a Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety grower training class will be offered online on April 21 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The requirement that growers attend these trainings in person will return once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
This training fulfills the requirements of the FSMA-PSR and results in certification. This class will be taught by UW-Extension in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Those growing fruits or vegetables for sale, should be familiar with the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule and should learn how to comply with the rule. The Rule is a federal law using science-based standards to reduce the potential for fresh produce contamination that may lead to illnesses and death.
People who grow, harvest, pack or sell about $27,577 or more in produce (per year averaged over three years) must meet the produce safety rules for FSMA. If you are above the threshold, there are a few exemptions that may limit your responsibilities. If you’re not sure of your responsibilities under the law, call your local Extension office or to go to this website: https://fsmaproducesafety.wisc.edu/.
As with the in-person training, online attendees are required to be present for the entire online class in order to receive a certificate. Specific requirements for the online course include:
• Computer, tablet or other device with a strong internet connection in order to attend the entire training.
• Web camera: Training coordinators are required to visually monitor attendance to ensure participation.
• Prior to the day of the training, there will be an orientation for registrants to troubleshoot camera and audio connections to ensure registrants can connect to the online training. No refunds will be given including for technical problems, so please check the requirements.
• Attendance is limited to 50.
The registration deadline is April 14, and the cost is $50. To register, please visit https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/.