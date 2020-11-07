Registration is open for the 2020 Wisconsin 4-H Virtual Meats Judging Contest, which is to be held 2:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 22.
This virtual contest will test the knowledge of youth in placement of carcass and retail cut classes, carcass grading and retail cut identification. Juniors (age 8-13) and Seniors (age 14-19) are invited to register as individuals to participate and display their meats evaluation skills in this competitive educational experience.
Youth with enter placings through judgingcard.com. Seniors will present oral reasons for one set via Zoom. Juniors and Seniors will also answer questions.
With the cancellation of all national 4-H livestock judging contests in 2020, these will be stand-alone, non-qualifying state educational contests.
There is no cost to enter. Registration deadline is Nov. 16.
Register at tinyurl.com/y26qw2bp. Find more information at tinyurl.com/y3fsxenl.
Contact Joe Muellenberg, joe.mullenberg@wisc.edu, or Bernie O'Rourke, borourke2@wisc.edu, with any questions.