The 2020 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Dec. 4-5. The meeting agenda has been shortened to a two-day format during which essential business, award presentations and workshops will take place.
“Although this year’s Annual Meeting won’t be held in person, we are still excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our members over the past year and will offer workshops and other learning opportunities,” said WFBF President Joe Bragger. “We are optimistic that the virtual format will allow members who couldn’t normally attend our Annual Meeting to be able to tune-in from the comfort of their home.”
The WFBF Annual Meeting is being held free of charge for all Farm Bureau members. To register, members can visit bit.ly/2020WFBFAnnualMeetingRegistration. The registration deadline is Nov. 16.
The Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference, which is normally held in conjunction with the WFBF Annual Meeting, will be held virtually with sessions throughout November and early December.
Details about the WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference can be found at wfbf.com/events/annual-meeting-yfa-conference/.