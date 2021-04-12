Through their purchases, shoppers at the Saddle Bags riding club’s tack and bake sale will help support improvements on the Hartman Creek State Park riding trails. While trail riding makes up much of its activities, the group’s main focus is maintaining the trails at the state park near Waupaca.
The first large fundraiser held by the riding club, the tack and bake sale is set for Saturday, April 17 at the Kathy Hoolihan Brehm property in New London.
Since a handful of women riders organized the group in 2016 and now having grown to around 140 horsewomen under the leadership of Monica Gebheim, the Saddle Bags has been approved by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to be the park’s Adopt-A-Trail group.
“Maintenance involves trimming high and low branches, so some is done from the ground and some from horseback,” said Hoolihan Brehm, Saddle Bags member. “Sometimes trimming back brush, cutting out roots, painting the handicapped mounting block, raking the parking area and spreading gravel and removing barbed wire. We have used a horse to move a fallen tree, which was pretty cool to see.”
General cleanups are scheduled spring and fall unless prevented by DNR rules, such as during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We work with the park superintendent and Friends of Hartman Creek to plan projects for the trail system,” Hoolihan Brehm said. “Most recent projects have been a kiosk by the trail head with maps and pertinent safety information, new trail signage and a coordinating map.”
The improvement projects are designed to benefit both wildlife and visitors. Alice Williams, Joseph Paul and Scout Troup 127 led by Eagle Scout Jacob Feil, worked on the kiosk and trail marker project.
Feil wanted to do his Eagle Scout project at the state park because of the many hours he spent there with his grandfather. He and fellow troop members acquired the materials and then removed and replaced dilapidated signs and posts as well as put up new ones where needed. The color-coded wooden signs informed riders about the trails and their location on the trails.
A portable toilet was installed last year with funds from the Friends group. The Friends group’s board members raise funds for improvement projects through the sale of equine trail shirts and trail passes. The club receives $5 from each of the $25 state trail passes sold by the Friends group.
Located on the beautiful Chain O’ Lakes, the 1,500-acre state park is located in the rolling hills of Waupaca and Portage counties. Seven miles of day-use horse trails are sandy and easy to ride. The park also offers riders who haul-in adequate parking space for truck and trailer rigs.
Considered a quiet and friendly natural gem and a popular destination in central Wisconsin, the park offers picnic, camping, boating, swimming and mountain biking facilities in addition to the horseback riding trails. The historic Hellestad House log cabin still stands within the park’s boundaries.
The state passes are required for horseback riders over 16 years. Trails usually open in April when terrain is suitable and closes mid-November. Riders are encouraged to contact the park office to learn of trail conditions.
So far, 17 vendors have registered for the Saddle Bags tack sale, but more are signing up as the sale day approaches.
“We have sales representatives from DAC and Scentsy and a memorial group ride for Ty, local used tack store Tin Can Tack, LLC as well as vendors who have everything from English to western and show to trail tack, horse related crafts and more,” Hoolihan Brehm said. “State trail passes will also be available at the sale.”
The sale will be held at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E8045 WI-54, New London, near the Pine Tree Supper Club. A $2 admission includes a chance to win a door prize donated by Tractor Supply in New London.
For more information, contact Susan Kennon at 651-492-5774 or Kathy Hoolihan Brehm at 920-740-1986.