Sand County Foundation announced that it has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, a multi-stakeholder initiative working to unite the agricultural supply chain in defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production in the U.S.
“What Sand County Foundation brings to the table are trusted relationships with farmers and expertise in implementing innovative conservation demonstrations and municipal-rural partnerships. We look forward to learning from and engaging with Field to Market’s supply chain members,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.
As an active member in Field to Market, Sand County Foundation will work together with grower organizations, academia, conservation groups, public sector partners and leading companies to help catalyze opportunities across the agricultural value chain for continuous improvements in environmental outcomes.
Field to Market engages in broad communication and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a coordinated, outcomes-based approach to sustainable agriculture that is grounded in science. By providing useful measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels.
“We are excited to welcome Sand County Foundation to our membership,” said Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market. “As a leading conservation organization supporting farmers in pursuing continuous improvement, Sand County Foundation brings valuable experience in engaging producers and landowners on soil health and water quality to the Alliance. We look forward to collaborating with them to drive sustainable outcomes for U.S. agriculture.”
Representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, Field to Market, provides an unparalleled platform that helps the food and agricultural supply chain deliver sustainable outcomes for agriculture. For more information, visit www.fieldtomarket.org.