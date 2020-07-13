Joseph Schlies of the Denmark FFA was elected to serve as Wisconsin State FFA President at the 91st State FFA Convention Online Experience.
Schlies recently completed one term as State FFA Parliamentarian for the Wisconsin Association of FFA.
The following are the newly elected officers for the coming year: Section 1, Jackie Rosenbush, Spooner; Section 2, Benjamin Styer, Menomonie; Section 3, Carisa Cleven, Tomah; Section 4, Kendra E. Jentz, River Ridge; Section 5, Brooks Lueck, Wisconsin Heights; Section 6, Olivia Lulich, Mauston; Section 7, Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer; Section 8, Katelyn Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont; Section 9, Katrina Hoesly, Denmark; and Section 10, Melissa Konkel, Big Foot.
The new team will work throughout the year to promote the agricultural industry and agricultural education, while assisting members in leadership and personal development. They will also assist in FFA operations and decision making for the state organization.
Star winners
• Emily Makos of the Juda FFA was named Wisconsin Star Farmer.
Makos is a member of the Wisconsin Rabbit Breeders Association and has grown what began as a 4-H project started as an 8-year-old to more than 200 rabbits, including a variety of breeds such as New Zealands, Californias, Polish, and Mini Rex.
Makos has been accepted into the Accelerated Occupational Therapy Program through Concordia University and hopes to integrate rabbits into the therapy programs she will one day offer.
• Alex Brzezinski of the Stevens Point FFA was named Wisconsin Star in Agribusiness.
Brzezinski and his family raised meat poultry every summer, inspiring Brzezinski to raise his own flock of laying hens as an eighth-grader. Brzezinski researched assorted styles of prebuilt coops realizing many were made using low quality materials and came at a steep price. This encouraged him to build his own custom coop. People were impressed with his custom chicken coops. This was the start of his business, Al’s Custom Chicken Coops.
Brzezinski offers custom built coops as well as two blue prints for raising different quantities of birds allowing him to expand his customer base.
• Kayla Reed of the Pulaski FFA was named Wisconsin Star in Agriscience.
Reed's interest in lakes started when she helped her dad monitor the water chemistry by collecting water samples for the Citizens Lake Monitoring Network. Her studies now focus on three main natural resource topics, the diet of black bullheads, the growth of chlorella phytoplankton, and the effects of pH on the hatching of rainbow trout eggs.
Reed has been accepted into the UW-Stevens Point where she will study Fisheries and Aquatic Science.
• Katrina Hoesly of the Denmark FFA was named Wisconsin Star in Agricultural Placement.
Hoesly works for her family farm, Bur-Rodz Registered Holsteins, a 60-cow dairy operation, and at Kvitek Farms, a 120-cow dairy. Hosely’s family farm was settled in 1883 and has been passed down through the generations. Growing up on the farm and working with her dad and grandpa is what inspired Katrina to be involved in the dairy industry.
Hoesly plays a big role in mixing rations, keeping the farm and cows clean, administering annual vaccinations and manages the breeding program. After a devastating fire last December, Hoesly has helped care for injured animals and rebuild the operation. At Kvitek Farms, Katrina works with a new perspective on how different sized dairies are run and uses this knowledge to better understand the huge scope of the dairy industry.
The 91st Wisconsin State FFA Convention was held online July 6-10.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA in the 2019-2020 academic calendar year involved 21,264 students across 253 Chapters.
Wisconsin FFA focuses on leadership, personal growth, and career success. Student activities complement agricultural classroom instruction by giving youth an opportunity to apply skills and knowledge while gaining real-world experience. Wisconsin FFA celebrates the accomplishments of students, advisors, and supporters. FFA activities are dependent on donor funding through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
For more information about Wisconsin FFA and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, visit www.wisconsinffa.org or www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.