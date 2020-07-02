A new emergency rule for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection hemp pilot research program went into effect on June 27.
Based on state law, the previous hemp rule was set to expire on July 1. The new rule was required to maintain the program. It does not substantially change the program, and growers and processors will see no significant changes. This rule provides the necessary regulatory framework to continue to allow Wisconsin’s hemp growers to plant, grow, and process hemp under the program with minimal but necessary changes to align the rule with state and federal laws.
The new rule updates the dates and deadlines for transitioning to a new hemp program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A chart of changes is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/HempER2016Table.pdf.
For more information about Wisconsin’s hemp pilot research program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/IndustrialHemp.aspx.