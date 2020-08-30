Paul Cutting, an agribusiness instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, has received the Outstanding Post-Secondary Instructor Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. This honor was presented to Cutting at the WAAE Professional Development Conference held virtually June 29-July 2.
Cutting started his career in agricultural education at Southwest Tech in January 1990. He was hired to start the Agribusiness Science Technology program, a new offering at the college. Relocating to the southwest region of the state from his home in west-central Wisconsin required some adjustment, but he soon realized the unique traits of the people in the region would create a great opportunity.
Over the years, he has enjoyed watching students realize success in both competitive events and leadership roles. However, he is most proud of being recognized by WAAE as a Gold level Teacher of Teachers, reflecting the numerous graduates who have gone on to become agriculture teachers at both the secondary and postsecondary levels.