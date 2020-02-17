Trail Blazers 4-H Club out of Holmen, La Crosse County, was named the winner of the 2019 Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest put on by Cedar Crest Ice Cream.
The winning flavor, Road Trip Wisconsin, features rich chocolate ice cream representing the fertile farmland of Wisconsin, walnut pieces for the northern woodlands, ribbons of caramel representing the mighty Mississippi and other rivers of our great state, and pieces of cheesecake for our long-standing history of cheese production.
Other finalists were White Cedars 4-H Club, Winnebago County; Mississippi Mud 4-H Club, La Crosse County; Magnolia 4-H Club, Rock County; and Big Elk Badgers 4-H Club, Price County.
The winner and finalists all receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the winner will be awarded $300.
Cedar Crest President Ken Kohlwey said, “We are proud to support this annual contest and partner with the 4-H organization. It’s really exciting each year to see the enthusiasm, creativity and teamwork shown by the kids in coming up with a unique flavor. We look forward to sharing the winning entry with our consumers.”
A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, like Wisconsin Campfire S’more, are a result of the contest.