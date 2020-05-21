The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide $16 billion to ag producers who suffered losses because of the pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be accepting applications as of May 26. As part of applying for the program, farmers will need to contact the Farm Service Agency county office at their local USDA Service Center to schedule an appointment.
Whether a farm is large or small, if a farmer has lost business due to the pandemic, they’ll be able to apply for financial aid under this program. Even if they’ve never worked with the USDA or USDA-FSA before, farmers should consider applying for financial aid. Visit farmers.gov/CFAP to learn more.
Local staff will help farmers apply for the program using the following information: contact information; personal information, including your Tax Identification Number; farming operating structure; adjusted gross income to ensure eligibility; and direct deposit to enable payment processing
Do not send any personal information to USDA without first calling. Acreage reports are not and a USDA farm number may not be required up front (for existing FSA farms, that information is likely already be on file). For more information, contact your local Farm Service Agency office.
USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only.
FSA staff are working with agricultural producers by phone and using email, fax, mail and online tools to accept applications.