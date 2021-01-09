The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking members for a new advisory committee on urban agriculture, part of a broader effort to focus on the needs of urban farmers. The 12-person committee will advise the Secretary of Agriculture on the development of policies and outreach relating to urban, indoor and other emerging agricultural production practices as well as identify any barriers to urban agriculture.
USDA is seeking nominations for individuals representing a broad spectrum of expertise, including:
• Four agricultural producers (two agricultural producers in an urban area or urban cluster and two agricultural producers who use innovative technology).
• Two representatives from an institution of higher education or extension program.
• One representative of a nonprofit organization, which may include a public health, environmental or community organization.
• One representative of business and economic development, which may include a business development entity, a chamber of commerce, a city government or a planning organization.
• One individual with supply chain experience, which may include a food aggregator, wholesale food distributor, food hub or an individual who has direct-to-consumer market experience.
• One individual from a financing entity.
• Two individuals with related experience or expertise in urban, indoor and other emerging agriculture production practices, as determined by the Secretary.
Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified individuals for membership. Self-nominations are also welcome.
Nomination packages must be submitted by mail or email by March 5.
More information is available at farmers.gov/urban. Additional assistance is available at ask.usda.gov or 202-720-2791.