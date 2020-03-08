Optimizing fertility on dairy farms is necessary and challenging on today’s dairy farms. UW-Extension invites dairy farmers and their veterinarians to learn about fertility improvement opportunities.
Dairy Reproduction Strategies workshops will be held at three locations; contact the county Extension office for specific details including registration fees. RSVP by March 23 for each location.
• March 31, Abbotsford City Hall, Abbotsford, Extension Marathon County, 715-261-1230
• April 1, CVTC West Campus, Eau Claire, Extension Eau Claire County, 715-839-4712
• April 2, Westby VFW, Westby, Extension Vernon County at 608-637-5276
Paul Fricke, UW-Madison Professor of Dairy Science will discuss The High Fertility Cycle of today’s dairy cows. County Extension educators will discuss body condition scoring dairy cows and heifers and how their condition contributes to fertility, and breeding dairy to beef to enhance the dairy’s income from calves. Continuing education credits are available for veterinarians attending this workshop.
Fricke will also be the featured speaker at a Dairy Reproduction Revolution Seminar at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc on April 25. The seminar is sponsored by UW-Extension Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Ozaukee and Washington counties.
Register for that free seminar by going to bit.ly/BlueCowRedCow or by contacting Angie Ulness at 913-242-5725 or angie.ulness@parnell.com. For more information visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/dairy/events/dairy-reproduction-seminar, or contact Ulness or Extension agriculture agents/educators in the sponsoring counties.