UW-Extension Dodge, Columbia, and Sauk counties are hosting a “Winter Grazing Meeting” on March 3 at the Portage VFW. The VFW is located at 215 W. Collins St, Portage. The conference will start with registration at 8:45 am with the program starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.
Topics include:
• “Why are you doing what you are doing?” with Serge Koenig and George Koepp. They will be introducing the meeting and dive into the reason you are a grazier.
• Producer Panel on “Why do you Graze” featuring Ben Grove, Ron Schoepp, Jeff Gaska, Barb Salas and James Baerwolf
• Grassland 2.0 — Randy Jackson. Learn about the Grassland 2.0 initiative focused on improving the sustainability of agriculture in the North Central Region by promoting managed grazing for livestock production
• Grazing Cover Crops — Jeff Gaska and Ron Schoepp
• Grazing Management — Laura Paine. Laura will discuss connections between grazing management and forage production, plant physiology, and soil health.
• Local Marketing Updates from UW CIAS Grazing Program — Jacob Grace; Wisconsin Grass-fed Beef — Pete Prochnow; and Equity Livestock — Nate Moll
• Producer Panel on “Marketing your Products” featuring Mark and Beth Heinze (beef), Barb Salas (sheep), Andy and Sadie Fisher (swine, beef and poultry) and James Baerwolf (dairy processing).
• Making the WHY Make Money with Paul Dietmann
There will be a catered lunch at this workshop with the meat provided by the Grass-fed Beef Co-op.
If you are considering grazing, join this group of graziers and educators who’ve been networking for many years sharing their ideas, touring each other’s grazing farms and gaining insight on how to streamline their production, remain sustainable, and market their products more effectively. There will be many opportunities for questions, networking with existing graziers and good conversation.
Registration and lunch fee is $20 per person for the entire day. The deadline for registration with payment is Tuesday, Feb. 25; after Feb. 25, the fee is $30. Farmers, send your name, address, phone and email with a check made payable to Columbia County Extension to Jennifer Evans, UW-Extension, 112 E Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage, WI 53901, or jennifer.evans@ces.uwex.edu or 608-742-9687.
For more information contact George Koepp at the Columbia County Extension office at 608-742-9680, Amanda Young at the Dodge County Extension office at 920-386-3790, or Alana Voss at the Sauk County Extension office at 608-355-3250.