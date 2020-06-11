The Warrens Cranberry Festival Board of Directors has announced that the 2020 Warrens Cranberry Festival is canceled.
In a statement, the board stated that the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution" and that while they were "disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors that come every year to celebrate with us is of extreme importance to us all."
The statement noted that several factors were considered in the cancellation and that the conclusion was that with the COVID-19 pandemic, "the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize."
The Warrens Cranberry Festival has been a tradition for 47 years. The Festival usually hosts over 45,000 people daily with over 1,300 vendors from across the country. This is the first time the festival has been canceled. The next festival will be planned for Sept. 24-26, 2021.