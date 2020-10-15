"Dairy Market & Nutrition Update,” the second webinar in the "Farm Management Update for Ag Professionals Fall 2020 Series,” is scheduled for Oct. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The October update will discuss what to expect out of dairy markets for the remainder of 2020 into 2021.
Oct. 22 agenda items include: "Pandemic, Prices and PPDs… What will 2021 Offer?" by Dr. Mark Stephenson, UW Center for Dairy Profitability director and "Feeding the 2020 Corn Silage Crop," by Dr. Luiz Ferrareto, UW-Madison Department of Dairy Science and UW-Extension Ruminant Nutrition specialist.
There is no charge for the webinar, and it is open to everyone who has an interest in this topic. To register for this free webinar, go to https://go.wisc.edu/19k1tn
Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Connection information will be emailed before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22.
For more information, contact Extension Agriculture Educators Steph Plaster at stephanie.plaster@wisc.edu or Amber O'Brien at amber.obrien@wisc.edu.