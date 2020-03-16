Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s IGNITE Conference has been canceled due to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and the Dane County restriction on hosting events greater than 50 people.
“The health and wellbeing of our members and their families is a top priority,” said Executive Director of Member Relations Bob Leege. “We want to do our part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19 to avoid overwhelming hospitals and healthcare facilities.”
The conference included speakers from across the country. Some of the speakers have recently learned of their employers’ travel restrictions during the conference dates.
The IGNITE conference will not be rescheduled.
