Featuring chocolate ice cream, peanut butter cups and a marshmallow swirl, Country Clover 4-H Club’s Tractor Tracks was named grand prize winner of the 2020 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest, Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announced Feb. 1.
Country Clover 4-H Club of Markesan in Green Lake County is led by Jacky Berndt. Tractor Tracks will be available through Cedar Crest this summer.
Other finalists in the competition were Cleveland Challengers 4-H Club of New Berlin in Waukesha County, led by Angela Jones, with their flavor Cranberry Frost; Champion Spark Plugs 4-H Club of New Franken in Kewaunee County, led by Debbie Olsen, with their flavor Bunny Fluff; Aniwa Rockets 4-H Club of Antigo in Langlade County, led by Carrie Wincentsen, with their flavor Fair Food; and Prairie Pioneer 4-H Club of Mukwanago in Waukesha County, led by Jennifer Samuels, with their flavor Red Velvet Cookie Crumble.
The finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the Grand Prize winner will have an ice cream party and will be awarded $500.
According to Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.
“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest this summer,” Scheider said.
The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Wisconsin Campfire S’more created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond; Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend; and Deep Space, developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club.
“We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4-H organization through our annual flavor contest” Cedar Crest President Ken Kohlwey said. “The project requires collaboration, teamwork and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor. We look forward to reading each entry that comes in and share the winning flavor with our customers.”
A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, like Wisconsin Campfire S’more, are a result of the contest.
Based in Madison, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.