The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, UW-River Falls and UW-Extension invites you to attend this year’s Winter Grazing Conference in Shell Lake on Saturday, March 7.
The conference will be held at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 West Lake Drive next to US Highway 63, in Washburn County.
Registration and the trade show will start at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3:30 p.m.. The noon meal will feature local lamb and pork grown by our members and will be catered by Lois Stellrecht, owner of Lois’ Country Cupboard, and a local livestock farmer.
This conference will continue our strong tradition of an informative and friendly networking environment to learn about pasture diversity, raising sheep, goats and hogs, internet marketing, cattle finishing on grass and soil health. The conference should be of interest to new farmers, part-time or full-time operators, low-income startups, graziers or non-graziers. Several agency and commercial exhibitors will be available to network with throughout the day. The specific topics and order of presentations will include:
• Maintaining Pasture Diversity — Dan Olson, dairy farmer, and forage consultant, Lena, Wis.
• Building Soil Organic Matter — Dr. Erin Silva, UW-Madison, Department of Plant Pathology
• Locally Grown Meat from Sheep, Goats and Hogs Farmer Panel — Steve Miles, Leslie Svacina, Chris Johnson and Matt Dobberstein; Moderator: Mike Miles
• Building an Internet Website to Direct Market your Home-Grown Products —Stephanie Schneider, Together Farms, Mondovi, Wis.
• Finishing Grass Fed Stockers at Less Than 21 Months of Age Farmer Panel —Doug Stanek, Stephanie Schneider, Vic Price and Rich Sorgaard; Moderator: Dan Olson
Advance registration for the conference is due by Tuesday, March 3; cost is $20 and includes lunch, snacks and materials. Late registration is $30. To register contact Lorraine Toman, 715-635-3735. For more information about grazing, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow in Spooner at 715-635-3945, or NW Graziers members Lynn Johnson, 715-225-9882, or Randy Gilbertson, 715-520-2112.