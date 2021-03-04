Agricultural and food production workers are among those now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin.
On March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced eligibility had expanded to include the following groups, listed in priority order:
• Frontline health care personnel
• Residents of long-term care
• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
• Adults age 65 and older
• Education and child care staff
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit and grocery store employees. Agricultural and food production workers fall into this category as well.
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
• Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings
While groups are prioritized, all the people who are listed in these groups are eligible as of March 1. More information about these eligibility groups and where to find available vaccine is available on the DHS vaccine webpage. Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in COVID-19 vaccine administration.