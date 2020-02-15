The Wisconsin Aquaculture Association will host its 25th annual conference March 5-7 at Hotel Marshfield in Marshfield.
While the conference typically runs all of Friday and half of Saturday, this year there is a special pre-conference workshop on Thursday dedicated to rearing yellow perch in the early stages of development.
As at previous conferences, there will be talks from state agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
There will also be specific talks from producers on the culture of shrimp in Wisconsin and the economics of raising perch in an aquaponics system as well as talks geared to feed selection for cultured species and the latest research being done by UW-Stevens Point's Northern Aquaculture Demonstration Facility as well as UW-Milwaukee's Fresh Water Institute.
The Friday night banquet, titled "Taste of Wisconsin," features a cooking demonstration followed by a sampling of Wisconsin's best fish and seafood products, all provided by local fish farmers.
Anyone who is interested in getting into aquaculture or wants to learn what it's about can visit wisconsinaquaculture.com. Additional conference details are also posted there.