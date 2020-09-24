The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin marketing team took home two gold Eddie awards at the 2020 Eddie & Ozzie Awards Sept. 21.
The Summer 2020 issue of Grate.Pair.Share., an online cooking and entertaining magazine from Wisconsin Cheese, took the top spot in the Consumer-Epicurean and Consumer-Agriculture/ Farming categories, plus honorable mentions in three other categories.
For more than 25 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in engaging content and gorgeous design across all sectors of the publishing industry.
Grate.Pair.Share. readers love cheese of all types, but especially specialty cheese. The digital magazine connects premium customers with Wisconsin cheese brands in an approachable, usable way, while creating awareness and affinity for the 600 types, styles and varieties of cheese made in Wisconsin.
Grate.Pair.Share. is published five teams each year, including Harvest, Holiday, Winter, Spring and Summer issues, reaching a total of 25-30 million viewers annually and averaging a read time of 2-3 minutes. All recipes including seasonal fall recipes from the new Harvest issue can be found on WisconsinCheese.com.