The Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-Being Conference will be held Feb. 21 in conjunction with the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association Winter Conference at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. It will feature industry-leading professionals addressing animal well-being topics of concern to Wisconsin’s dairy and beef industries.
The Dairy and Beef Well-Being Conference topics include updates on the National Beef Quality Assurance and National Dairy FARM programs and discussions with Dr. Henry Zerby, Wendy’s Vice President of Protein Procurement and Innovation; Dr. Beth Ventura, University of Minnesota Department of Animal Science; and Dr. Jesse Robbins, Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Dairy breakout session presenters and topics are Dr. Charlotte Winder, University of Guelph, Canada on taking the pain out of disbudding and Dr. Nigel Cook, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine on corkscrew claw syndrome — a new twist on an old hoof lesion.
Beef breakout session presenters and topics are Dr. Courtney Daigle, Texas A&M University, Department of Animal Science, on exploring the behavior and management components of beef cattle welfare and a BQA discussion with Chase DeCoite, Director of BQA Programs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/sgmvk8h. Download a paper registration at tinyurl.com/rarem82.
For more information on the conference, please contact Jackie McCarville, co-chair, 608-328-9440, jackie.mccarville@wisc.edu or Sandy Stuttgen, co-chair, 715-748-3327 ext. 1, sandra.stuttgen@wisc.edu.