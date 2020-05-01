UW-Extension has published information on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which temporarily extends unemployment benefits to groups, including the self-employed, who are typically ineligible for unemployment insurance, in Wisconsin and what that means for farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information on eligibility factors, payments, application and other resources is included.
The information is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ya5rck9d. For help using online services or if unable to go online, call 844-910-3661. A PUA hotline will be coming soon.