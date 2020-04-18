The Wisconsin Association of FFA has announced that it will postpone the 2020 state convention scheduled for June 15-18 until further notice.
The association is planning an initial online experience for FFA members in June with hopes of hosting an in-person convention later in the summer.
The Convention Expo planned for Wednesday, June 17, has been canceled, and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will follow up with registrants soon.
In a statement, the Wisconsin Association of FFA said, “The safety and health of Wisconsin FFA members and supporters is a top priority as we pledge to follow all CDC and public health guidelines and recommendations. At the same time, we are committed to providing Wisconsin FFA members with the best State FFA Convention experience possible.”
More information about the alternative plans will be communicated as the plans are developed.