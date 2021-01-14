Know a Wisconsin farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2021 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The application deadline date is Aug. 5. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by August 5, and mailed to: Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Sand County Foundation, 131 W. Wilson Street, Suite 610, Madison, WI 53703.
Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
“A commitment to conservation is truly worth recognizing and celebrating,” said Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau president. “I encourage farmers to apply or nominate someone who deserves this special recognition for their continued conservation efforts.”
“Dairy farmers have a long history of nurturing and protecting the natural resources within their care. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the dairy farm families we represent are proud to again sponsor the Leopold Conservation Award,” said Patrick Geoghegan, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin executive vice president of industry relations.
“As a national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of farmers, ranchers and forestland owners,” said John Piotti, AFT president and CEO. “At AFT we believe that conservation in agriculture requires a focus on the land, the practices and the people and this award recognizes the integral role of all three.”
“Recipients of this award are real life examples of conservation-minded agriculture,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO. “These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system and rural economy.”
The Leopold Conservation Award Program in Wisconsin is made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Sand County Foundation, Compeer Financial, Culver’s, McDonald’s, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.
The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in December.
The first Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award recipient was selected in 2006. John and Melissa Eron of Stevens Point received the award in 2020.