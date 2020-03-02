The 2020 North-Central Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference will be held at UW-Stevens Point's Marshfield Campus, Everett Roehl STEM Center, Conference Room, 2000 West 5th St., Marshfield, on March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is a UW-Madison Division of Extension program that is committed to addressing the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
Conference topics include:
- Farm Stress: Learn techniques to minimize stress levels and how it impacts your health, overall well-being and family relationships.
- Current dairy industry trends and milk prices
- Floating Farms: A European innovation in agriculture
- Diversity and direct marketing ideas from folks at Garden Valley Farmstead, Hixton.
Registration for the workshop is $25 on or before March 12 and $35 dollars after. It includes materials, lunch, snacks and wine tasting. Registrations are non-refundable, except with prior authorization of the planning committee.
To register, obtain a brochure or for more information, contact Extension Wood County, 715-421-8440 or visit tinyurl.com/v8tesjd.
Extension Clark, Marathon and Wood counties are hosting The North-Central Heart of the Farm with support from the UW Center for Dairy Profitability. For more information on the Heart of the Farm Program, contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795 or fyi.uwex.edu/heartofthefarm/.