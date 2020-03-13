Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the United States, Wisconsin Public Service is canceling its 60th WPS Farm Show, which was to take place in Oshkosh March 31-April 2.
The decision was made in order to protect the health and safety of attendees, according to a news release from WPS, and follows recommendations issued March 12 by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
WPS has begun communicating with exhibitors and vendors about the show’s cancellation.
A springtime tradition since 1961, the WPS Farm Show provides farmers throughout the Midwest an opportunity to see the agricultural industry’s latest innovations and products. Approximately 20,000 people and nearly 500 exhibitors were scheduled to attend this year’s event in Oshkosh.
At this time, WPS anticipates hosting the WPS Farm Show again in 2021.
Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau figures showed the 2018 event brought in an estimated $1.2 million in the form of hotel stays, meals, shopping and related expenses to the Oshkosh area.
On March 12, Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. As of March 12, when the cancellation was announced, seven people in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus. During a press event earlier that day, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm recommended the cancellation of any events of more than 250 people to help contain the spread of the virus.
Also March 12, Wisconsin Farmers Union announced the cancellation of the Dairyland Forum and Rally for Rural Wisconsin, which was set to draw crowds of family farmers and rural advocates to Dunn County on March 29.
“We were looking forward to gathering together at the Dairyland Forum for a great day of local food, music and hearing from presidential candidates about their platforms on monopoly power, family farms and the key issues impacting rural America,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar. “Due to the increasing concerns around the spread of the virus, we could not move forward on this event in good conscience.
“We do look forward to other rural issue forums later this year and anticipate offering many other opportunities to lift up rural voices and educate leading up to the election.”
Earlier last week, the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival scheduled for September was postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus concerns.
Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is planning to make its annual meeting, scheduled for March 18-19 in Madison, accessible online rather than in-person.
In its online COVID-19 resources, UW-Extension has stated that many of its larger programming events happening through April 10 will be canceled or postponed, as will many volunteer and club activities.