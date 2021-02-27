The next round of entries in the Livestock Lessons program are due March 19.
Giving a Livestock Lesson is an opportunity for youth to share their learning with others and to teach others about animal sciences.
Potential topics include 4-H demonstrations, FFA public speaking entries, and any videos and written work that align with work you are already doing.
Livestock Lessons are open to all youth who are interested in the animal projects. Each youth can enter one submission in both oral presentation and written public service announcements. Entries will be divided into the following grade judging categories from the 2020-21 school year: Junior (Grades 3-5); Intermediate (Grades 6-8); and Senior (Grades 9-13).
For older youth grades, 9-13, there is a new entry category: SAE Project Slides. The SAE Project Slides are to assist older youth in framing out topics of interest and exploring careers, which can assist them in completing their SAE application.
The top entries in each division will receive monetary awards and may be featured on Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program social media, YouTube channels and other media outlets.
Additional program information and instructions on how to submit your Livestock Lessons can be found by going to the Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program site at https://bit.ly/LivestockLessons.
If you have questions, contact Bernie O’Rourke, UW-Madison Animal & Dairy Sciences Extension Youth Livestock Specialist, at borourke2@wisc.edu.