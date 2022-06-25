Wisconsinites have experienced two different realties this month depending on where they’re located in the state.
In the northern half, farmers have been blessed with dry and balmy days that presented a good opportunity for fieldwork. That same can’t be said for southern Wisconsin, where waves of precipitation have presented a challenge for agriculturists to work around Mother Nature.
That, and more was the assessment in a U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Crop Progress report released Monday, June 13. In broad strokes, crops are well behind where they were in 2020 and 2021, but they’re largely at parity with the 5-year average.
“We started later, but the last two years were exceptional,” said Richard Halopka, a UW-Extension agricultural agent posted in Clark County. “If you’re expecting yields and hay from last year, it just isn’t going to happen. We’re right on average.”
There’s plenty of iffy fields that could pose a problem for some farmers. The cold, wet beginning to the 2022 growing season has pushed back the schedule a bit, Halopka said, which means these farmers need to commit to a strategy that’ll carry over into autumn.
“I’ll be brutally honest. We’re at that 90% — 95% point where corn is planted, but I’ve had a few phone calls,” Halopka said. “If you’re looking at grain corn, we’re probably at the end of the end. Instead, these farmers should be thinking: ‘Maybe corn silage, maybe soybean,’ but I think that’s a small number at June 15th compared to what’s planted.”
Soybeans are a good option if a farmer is looking for a crop that’ll mature and produce a faster turn-around, Halopka said.
In terms of livestock feed, Halopka advised farmers to lean toward corn silage instead of sorghum.
Furthermore, when picking the right hybrid, Halopka said farmers shouldn’t skimp, depending on longer-scale corn like hybrids in the 85-95 day range, because even if they’re not fully mature, they’ll still produce solid yields. In general, if they’re planting now, farmers should think more in terms of June 1 calculations instead of a mid-June timeframe.
According to the crop progress report, topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 7% short, 83% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil conditions were similar, with 1% very short, 9% short, 81% adequate and 9% surplus.
Spring tillage is 97% complete, which represents a 3-week gap behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average.
Ninety-four percent of corn planting is complete, which is 2 weeks behind 2021, but dead even with the 5-year average. Of that, 84% is merged, which is 9 days behind last year, but a day ahead of the average. Corn conditions were rated 85% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.
In terms of soybeans, 93% is planted, which is 11 days behind 2021, but 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans emerged were rated at 76%, which represents an 8 day dip from last year, but a 3 day lead over the average. Conditions were rated 83% good to excellent, which is a 2 point jump over last week.
Ninety-six percent of oats are planted, which is nearly 3 weeks behind 2021’s pace and 4 days behind the 5-year average. Oats have emerged at 86%, over 2 weeks behind last year and 5 days behind average. Four percent of oats are headed, while conditions were rated 85% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points over last week.
Potato planting is at the 96% mark, which is 3 weeks behind 2021 and 1 week behind the 5-year average. This crop was rated 94% good to excellent in condition, which represents a 1 percentage point dip from last week.
For winter wheat, 47% is headed, which is a full 10 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. One percent is coloring, while 86% of the total crop is rated good to excellent.
The first cutting of alfalfa is 68% complete, which is 5 days behind 2021 and a day behind the 5-year average. Hay condition is reported at 81% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points over last week. Pasture conditions were rated 78% good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Clark County Farm Tech Days is scheduled for July 12-15, Halopka said, and there’s a need for volunteers. The event presents a good opportunity to meet with fellow farmers and contractors, as well as to see some of the cutting edge developments in agriculture.
“We’re planning some very, very good days,” Halopka said. “We’ll have demos, robotics, and other facilities, so there’s a lot of things to see.”