The 2022 growing season got off to a slow start after April was mostly lost to a bout of colder, wetter weather, but conditions are on track for an average year if Mother Nature cooperates going forward.
"I think the 2021 and 2020 growing season were quite remarkable," said Jerry Clark, a UW-Extension agricultural agent in Chippewa County. "If you talk to farmers, it (2020) was like a perfect year and last year was similar. This year, it started later than we intended. In 2021 and 2020, we were a little bit spoiled, so it’s not unusual to see a slower start now.”
This year's crop may play second fiddle to the likes of 2021 and 2020 -- among the most bountiful in recent memory -- but crops are largely performing on track with the 5-year average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wisconsin Crop Progress report released Tuesday, May 31.
Topsoil moisture conditions were rated at 1% very short, 6% short, 77% adequate and 16% surplus across the state. In turn, subsoil conditions were rated 1% very short, 7% short, 80% adequate and 12% surplus.
Spring tillage stands at 88% complete, which is over 2 weeks behind last year and 2 days behind the 5-year average.
Eighty percent of corn is planted, which ranks 12 days behind last year, but even with the average. Fifty-five percent of corn has emerged, which clocks in at 6 days behind last year, but 1 day ahead of the average.
As for soybeans, 73% are planted. This represents a 9 day gap behind last year, but 5 days ahead of the average. Thirty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, which is 5 days behind 2021, but 3 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Eighty-six percent of oats are reported planted, which is over 2 weeks behind last year, but 5 days ahead of the average. Of that, 68 percent has emerged, which is a full 13 days behind 2021 and 3 days behind the 5-year average. One percent of oats had headed, while conditions were rated 79% good to excellent, which is up 3% from last week.
In terms of potatoes, 87% is reported planted, which is over 2 weeks behind last year and 6 days behind average.
Winter wheat is 7% headed, which is 9 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Conditions were rated at 83% good to excellent statewide.
The first cutting of alfalfa is reportedly 13% complete, which represents a 4 day gap behind schedule compared to 2021 and 2 days behind the average. Hay conditions were rated 77% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points last week.
Meanwhile, pasture conditions were rated 69% good to excellent, a positive 7 point bump from last week.
While conditions in May proved drier and warmer and, thus, more conducive for planting, Clark noted there hasn't an absence of hang-ups. Sporadic rain showers have proved challenging, in particular for farms situated on land with heavier loams. He observed that sandier acres are typically ahead of the curb, while their neighbors have to wait a little for conditions to improve.
This has led Wisconsin farmers to take their chances when they can get them. Farmers have been working around rain showers and planting stretches dry enough to handle planting, Clark said. He noted he's spotted tractor lights late into the night as farmers take advantage of these small windows of opportunity, even in darkness.
Old-fashioned work ethic meets modern technology as well. April's chillier conditions may have squeezed planting times, but farmers can still avoid making drastic changes because of the equipment they have.
"If Mother Nature gives us a few days window, then farms are equipped and able to make up for lost time and able to get those last few acres planted," Clark said. "We've been able to adjust and make it work."
Early June puts many farmers at a fork in the road. For the most part, conditions have proved favorable, Clark said, but agriculturists need to decide how they'll utilize their cropland in the coming months.
Should they stay the course with their corn, or switch to another hybrid with different growth, hardiness and yield characteristics? Should they make a shift to capitalize on alfalfa in the short term, or do they look to establish corn in a way that minimizes heating/drying costs down the road?
"If you have the dry window, do you switch to get the hay or do you stay with the corn?" Clark speculated. "There’s no right or wrong answer, but it’s a decision that has to be made.”