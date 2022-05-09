Farmers aren’t getting the running start to the 2022 growing season as they might have wanted, but there’s still time for Wisconsin agriculture to come out on top this flip of the calendar.
“It’s been colder and it’s been wetter, so there hasn’t been much time for farmers to get out in the fields and get some work in,” said Josh Kamps, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Lafayette County. “Last year, we had more than 20 days suitable for fieldwork. This year? About eight. It just hasn’t been there yet.”
Mother Nature is cutting it close, but April’s chill isn’t enough to derail the 2022 season, so long as warmer, drier conditions allow farmers to make up for lost time.
There’s reason for optimism. Alfalfa has largely benefited from this unusual weather, where daily temperatures are 7.9 degrees colder than the 20-year average, while early May remains the peak planting time for corn. So long as farmers keep the faith and get their corn in the ground now, they should be in position for maximized returns come Autumn.
With a nice windy conditions to dry the fields, the next few days are critical, if promising. With a little luck, Wisconsin agriculturists may not have to make any serious adjustments just yet, said Jerry Clark, a UW-Extension agricultural agent in Chippewa County.
“I think we’re gonna be okay if in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be on time,” Clark said. “Now, the problem is if things get pushed back much further. It’ll be a domino effect. That’s where you start to run into maybe changing hybrid maturity, those kinds of things, because we’d like to see corn being mature the first part of October or earlier, even in mid-September.”
Last year, Mother Nature threw a curveball with a late cold snap that froze many fields when they were most vulnerable. This year, sudden chilly conditions could pose a problem as well, Clark said, but he’s more concerned with a sudden, sustained increase in temperature.
If a Wisconsin spring feels more like the dog days of summer, it’ll be difficult for farmers to adjust to wild swings in weather.
Kamps advised farmers to check the soil of their fields and seriously consider no-tillage planting to take advantage of windy weather and wetter conditions across much of Wisconsin. There hasn’t been much opportunity for farmers in 2022 so far, he said, but if farmers are willing to work with the unusual conditions they’re given, they could capitalize and profit.