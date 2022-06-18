Menomonie — Every growing season, it’s a battle against geography for farmers who work the soil of Wisconsin’s Central Sands Region. Since glaciers dominated the landscape, the region’s deep sandy loam has proven challenging and water-intensive for agriculturists.
However, if a team of researchers at UW-Stout is successful, farmers will be able to lean on a data-driven model to calculate exactly how much water they’ll need to maximize yields from the sandy soil.
“If you have limited water, how how can you improve your crop yield?” said Keith Wojciechowski, a mathematician, data scientist and professor at UW-Stout. “That’s a problem that people have been working at for more than a 100 years.”
In short, by entering data — such as soil moisture levels — into a software-based application, agronomists across the Central Sands will know where, when and how much irrigation is needed to sustainably water their crops. It’s an efficient, more effective methodology compared to field experiments that are often required to find the same conclusions.
Wojciechowski, alongside his colleague Tyler Skorczewski, are in midst of a 9-week long project where they’ll piece together the data and calculate models that underpin the Predicting Crop Per Drop in Sandy Soils program. Joined by student researchers Ana Hanson and Audrey Williams, the UW-Stout team is collaborating with Chippewa Valley Bean in this endeavor.
Models of this nature can be found all over the globe, but there hasn’t been one formulated for the Central Sands Region.
Once its finished, the program will feature a broad, sweeping set of data points as its foundation. Wojciechowski and Scorczewski said inputs include annual precipitation, weather patterns, sunlight exposure, nitrogen levels, geological data, topographical data, soil readings, and more.
It’s something of a data frontier, Wojciechowski and Scorczewski said, an unexplored territory filled with unknowns and tantalizing prospects.
“This is exactly what we’re looking for. We’re confident we’re going to get something done that is good,” Scorczewski said.
“Research is about pushing boundaries. I’m not about pursuing perfection, but it’s about pushing the envelope and the more you push the envelope, the more good stuff will fall out.”
With this data, Wojciechowski said, researchers will be able to piece together an accurate picture of the Central Sands microclimate.
By incorporating these data sets into a cohesive model, the intention is to create a program that’ll adhere to the dynamic ecology of the Central Sands Region. This has positive implications for agriculturists located in the 1.75 million acres across portions of eight Wisconsin counties that constitute Central Sands.
Dating back to its inception in September of last year, the project is being funded through a $36,000 grant by the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin.
Another driving force is Chippewa Valley Bean, the world’s largest exporter of dark red kidney beans.
The Menomonie company has vocally pursued a goal to expand or repurpose about 30,000 acres of Wisconsin farmland to grow kidney beans. This is part of its mission to create a thriving, domestically-based kidney industry that’s grounded in the Wisconsin landscape.
And the UW-Stout researchers are more than willing to hitch a mission for public good to Chippewa Valley Bean’s commercial ambitions.
“This is part of the Wisconsin idea right here,” Wojciechowski said. “We’re here to solve problems locally. We’re here to serve our community.”