The goal of Midwest Farms Forever is straightforward: support and protect farming for future generations by investing now.
Crystal Farms, a cheese distribution company located in Edina Minn. and Lake Mills, Wis., is dedicated to exclusively getting the ingredients they use from the upper Midwest. That led to the Midwest Farms Forever initiative.
Janell Lofton-Minta, Crystal Farms’ vice president of growth and marketing, developed the program with her team. She said it brings the company back to its roots and helps Midwestern farmers.
“As we were relaunching the Crystal brand, we were wanting to double down on our commitment to the Midwest and also the Midwest dairy farmer,” Lofton-Minta said. “Not only can we source from the Midwest, but what can we do to give back?”
The program launched in June creating partnerships with Wisconsin, Minnesota and national FFA programs. Crystal Farms donated $25,000 to support students interested in participating in supervised agricultural experience grant programs.
Abigail Quinlan, executive director for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, said the donation was essential for the dairy farming SAE programs.
“As we see so many families are getting to three to four generations of the farm, having that dairy continue to be strong in the land of dairy is really important,” Quinlan said. “It was pretty clear that Crystal Farms tried to see that and really took ownership and helped us through that through the donation.”
Quinlan said that a $2,000 donation was made to SAEs for students in Wisconsin. It is very common for students participating in dairy SAEs to start their own dairy herd and learn how to maximize the capabilities of their herd.
“Dairy production is by far the greatest factor of agriculture in our state and I think making sure we have the support for our local farmers and the next leaders for their farms is going to be incredibly important, because that [represents] $43 billion of our annual economy,” Quinlan said.
Crystal Farms’ donation also contributed funds towards FFA’s Give the Gift of Blue Program which provides the blue FFA jacket to members who may not be able to purchase one on their own.
The jacket, described by Quinlan as the letterman jacket of FFA, allows members to show off their FFA identity. The cost runs between $90 to $120 depending on size and embellishments. This year they were able to provide 10 members with jackets, and hope to double that number next year.
“I’m incredibly appreciative of how amazing Crystal Farms is as a partner and the fact that they reached out versus us reaching out,” Quinlan said. ‘You don’t find that every day.”