ABBOTSFORD — Across the United States, small dairy farms are struggling to keep afloat in a rapidly changing world.
And, if the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Farmers Union have any say, a new growth management system may be the key to preserving small dairies and reversing decades of decline.
The industry is hemorrhaging farms, said Bobbi Wilson, special projects coordinator for the WFU, and extensive, structural changes are needed to stop the bleeding.
“This most recent downturn is really unique,” Wilson said. “It’s more severe and more persistent than we’ve ever seen before. And that’s what really spurred us to action.”
In a meeting at Abbotsford City Hall, Dairy Together advocates outlined a dairy management scheme intended to stabilize revenue streams and distribute gains evenly among farmers, processors and consumers. This system requires buy-in from farmers, lawmakers, consumers and processors, but, if implemented correctly, it has the potential to alter the economic fortunes of an industry.
This proposal comes during a tough time in American dairy agriculture. In the last decade alone, more than 17,000 dairy operations closed across the United States.
One solution, Dairy Together advocates proposed, is a growth management system that evens the scales for farmers, instead of promoting dependency on government subsidies or setting arbitrary production quotas. In essence, the system would look to establish fair prices and serve as a structural bulwark against market saturation that causes unpredictable, often unsustainable revenue fluctuations.
Wilson noted it would require congressional approval. Created in planning meetings in 2020-2021, this farmer-managed growth management system would be mandatory and national in scope, so as to stabilize the dairy market across the United States, with the potential to spur similar cooperation between foreign economies across the globe.
Market analysis indicates this management system would lead to a small uptick in consumer pricing, but looks to create a market environment of stabilized, profitable returns for farmers.
“This kind of idea has been around for quite some time, back to when I was working in California after the terrible things that happened in 2008 and 2009,” said Chuck Nicholson, an agricultural economist and UW-Madison instructor.
“This was an idea that was brought forward by a number of organizations out there. There’s a lot to discuss here, but there’s two main parts — a market access fee part, and an allowable growth part.”
Nicholson explained that market access fees would be instated any time a farm intends to increase production beyond their allowable milk volume, as measured in pounds.
These fees would be tiered and farms would also be the beneficiaries of these fees. The more a farm wants to increase production, the higher the fee. The plan would be specially structured for new operations — with a three-year grace period — as well as featuring exit strategies for farmers looking to leave the industry.
For example, if a dairy farmer increases their herd size from 200 to 450 head, thereby growing production from 4.9 million to 12.1 million pounds, then they can expect market access fees to cost $21,700 over five years and increase annual revenue from $47,000 in year 2 to $234,000 by year 5.
These revenue figures are calculated from both milk returns and fees received. Market access fees would not be incurred if a farmer doesn’t pass a certain market threshold in their growth, for, say, a 4.9 million pound expansion that doesn’t surpass a tier limit of 5 million pounds.
Among the farmers gathered in Abbotsford, the proposal was greeted favorably, if with cautious optimism tempered by experience and decades of struggle.
“If this is really going to work — and I think it can pretty sure well — this could be an absolute mind-blowing revitalization,” said James Juedes, proprietor of a dairy farm in Marathon County. “If we can assure them that the growth they pay for is being paid to us — the ones that are doing the work and not middlemen — my estimation is there will be absolutely no issue whatsoever with the consumers.”
Others were not as high on the proposal as Juedes. While acknowledging that Dairy Together’s proposal was intriguing, farmers like Clark Turner warned that exploitable loopholes and unintended consequences could overshadow whatever benefits emerge from this growth management system.
If dairy farmers aren’t diligent and careful with how it’s implemented, Turner said, it could mean repeating the mistakes of the past.
“You could actually have something in 15 years and saying ‘Oh boy, we could have shut it down or done something different with it,’ but it does look like it could provide that stability that we all want,” said Turner, who runs a multi-generation family farm near Withee. “This could be a tool that could help us, because in an oversupply situation you will always have a depressed growth. It’s a step in the right direction.”