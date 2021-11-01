The Wisconsin Department of Trade and Consumer Protection is rolling out three new farm funding programs, with the goal of boosting agriculturists as fall turns to winter, supply-chains struggle and the pandemic persists.
The programs represent pillars of Gov. Tony Ever's plan to strengthen agriculture's position during COVID-19, said Secretary Randy Romanski. Much in line with the original $50 million that was dolled out through the CARES Act in 2020, a further $50 million is being distributed through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
"What ties them together is Governor Ever's continual investments in Wisconsin's agriculture industry," Romanski said. "Supply chain disruptions are continuing. We hear about them every day. So farmers are still faced with that challenge and, once again, the governor is stepping in."
With that in mind, farmers should keep these three initiatives in mind as Wisconsin slides into November and the following months. Romanski encouraged agriculturists to keep themselves informed, to access the department's website at datcp.wi.gov or to contact DATCP officials if they have any questions.
First, the Farm Support Program is a successor to earlier COVID-19 funding programs from last year. Romanski said it's intended to curb the fallout from pandemic-related market, labor, infrastructure, supply-chain and other issues tied into that.
"These impacts are continuing," said Romanski, who observed that structural deficiencies — like repair parts shortages — can be more localized or specific in nature than challenges in 2020 like wholesale closures. "They're just continuing in a different way than they did previously."
The second is a Meat Processor Grant Program. Described as a "three-pronged approach," Romanski noted the grant program has $200,000 allocated for 2021 and another $200,000 for 2022. Wisconsin meat processors will be able to submit applications for $50,000 grants through Jan. 14, 2022 to assist with infrastructure and operation costs. Meat processors need to expand to keep up supply-chain fluctuations, he added.
Romanski said the original request was to open $100,000 grants to meat processors, but that didn't pass the legislature. In addition, the other two prongs in the grant program that are being hashed out include initiatives to hire more site inspectors and to create a talent development program further down the line.
"I look at that as an opportunity to work with our partners and the industry and legislators to still see if that can make it through the legislative process yet," Romanski said of the talent development plan. "It's a need that we hear when we talk to the industry. They need a good skilled workforce and the talent developer program the governor proposed is a way to infuse talent and train that next generation."
The final program outlined by Romanski was an Ag Exports Program driven by the International Agribusiness Center. Romanski described this program as a part of Ever's Wisconsin Initiative, or proposals intended to expand Wisconsin's dairy exports by making these products more competitive in international markets.
So far, the state has earmarked $558,400 each year in 2021 and 2022 for this purpose.
"There has been discussion of broadening the list of products that would be included in what DETCP can help market internationally," Romanski said. "We want to do more to promote agriculture exports in Wisconsin. Basically, if it's a Wisconsin commodity under the Wisconsin ag exports, we can work with that company to find new markets with a product."
"It helps explains regulations and requirements. It helps them introduce their business to buyers," Romanski added. "This is a really exciting step forward for international export. Wisconsin agriculture is worth $104.8 billion, so it's important that we as a state invest in that infrastructure, invest in agriculture and invest in farmers. We view ourselves as a resource to the industry, to farmers."