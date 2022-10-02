Few programs have the kind of hands-on history that 4-H does, but that is shifting in response to participants’ needs.
Students in grades 1-5 in Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa counties have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities to discover all that 4-H has to offer through the Discover 4-H program.
The virtual Discover 4-H program formed as a replacement for in-person programming as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed.
Rachel Hart-Brinson, Eau Claire County 4-H educator, said they needed to come up with something to keep 4-H participants engaged and interacting with 4-H programs.
Hart-Brinson said one of her colleagues had previously created an activity box full of craft for a virtual 4-H camp.
This craft box inspired Hart-Brinson and Chippewa County 4-H Educator Heidi Vanderloop Benson to create a bag of supplies for 4-H-related activities kids could do at home.
“This is how we teach and how we create a 4-H space in an online program,” Vanderloop Benson said. “Getting those elements of belonging and independence mastery and generosity.”
Many of the activities kids can participate in revolve around science, technology, engineering, mathematics, foods & nutrition, art, animal science and fiber arts.
With a $15 registration fee, participants will receive a bag of supplies and instructions for the activities. During both virtual and in-person meetings, the students will be guided through the hands-on activities and group-related games to connect with other participants.
The first year of the program had over 125 families participating. Hart-Brinson and Vanderloop Benson anticipate at least 30 families participating in this session, similar to their numbers last year.
Vanderloop Benson said she has had families tell her the program is a great way to slow down their busy schedules and do activities at home.
A majority of the program is virtual, with only the first and last group sessions taking place in person.
“For some families, the virtual meeting really worked well,” Hart-Brinson said. “You don’t have the travel time, because we’re doing three different counties it’s helpful to have a virtual space where you don’t have to drive for 25 to 30 minutes every week.”
This year, members will have the opportunity to participate in an archery section. Archery is one of the most popular activities in the Chippewa Falls 4-H program.
Vanderloop Benson said this will allow participants to build the fundamental skills of the activity and spark interest for students to join the official archery program.
The goal of the Discover 4-H program is to hook kids into 4-H long-term, or for those already participating in 4-H, the opportunity to experience different programming activities.
“Our organization is education and youth development first, and that has to be our top priority when it comes to the work Rachel and I do,” Vanderloop Benson said. “For our newer members, it gives them an opportunity to connect with the educators right away and get a high-level 4-H program that’s very project-based and hands-on to start their 4-H career.”
This year, sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, October 20 through November 17 with the final session on Tuesday, November 22.
The Discover 4-H program is one of the many programs that 4-H offers youth in the Chippewa Valley. Hart-Brinson said you don’t need to be enrolled in 4-H to participate in these episodic programs.
“The 4-H year officially starts on October 1,” Hart-Brinson said. “So this is a great time to check out a club and other 4-H opportunities.”