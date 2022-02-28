Whether things are returning back to normal, or this is the “new normal,” it’ll take some time getting into the swing of things.
For the first time in its illustrious history, the Eau Claire Farm Show — the second longest-running farm show in Wisconsin — had to shutter its doors in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event marks its return this year at 9 a.m. March 1, at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at {span}5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.{/span} Organizers said getting the momentum back has been a challenge.
“It was hard. It’s the hardest I’ve had in about 25 years of doing this,” said Sally Henry of North Country Enterprises, an organizer for the event. “My main thing was trying to get ahold of people because many of them are no longer working. I just had a hard time finding people that I could get to commit. People have closed up shop. There’s labor shortages. People are still cautious about going out during COVID. So, there’s a little bit more investigating this year than in the past.”
Change is nothing new, of course. Henry spoke at length about seeing the loss of vendors and long-time partners of the Eau Claire Farm Show. She recalled fields and farmsteads from her youth that, just recently, have been replaced by parking lots, soccer fields and empty plots. COVID-19 won’t last forever, but it’ll have lingering effects.
And the farm show has changed, too. This year may have a little more uncertainty than normal, but it also has anticipation after a year off.
Some 100 to 130 vendors will take part in the 2022 show. That’s down a bit from the more than 150 vendors that typically travel to the expo center. But even with that there are good signs. The range of vendors is impressive. Participants hail from all across the Midwest and as far as Maryland, Nebraska, Canada and just about everything in between.
A typical Eau Claire Farm Show draws between 7,000 to 10,000 visitors each year, Sally said, but COVID-19 makes it impossible to predict just how many will show up in 2022. Events like the 2021 Farm Technology Days, which drew very strong crowds, give reason for optimism.
“I just hope that people come and start venturing out rather than being cooped up inside. I think it’s adversely effecting people by staying indoors and not being out there,” Henry said. “You can’t live in a bubble your whole life, right? So I just hope people are getting out and enjoying themselves.”
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks. And Henry emphasized that if a visitor is feeling ill, they should stay home this year. There will be a free health care clinic at the expo organized by Eau Claire county where visitors can get free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
The payoff for overcoming these challenges and coming together as an agricultural community is great, Henry said. Farm shows are an economic boon for their areas and the Eau Claire Farm Show is no exception. It gives people the opportunity to meet, connect and bond as fellow members of the farming community and that, she noted, is vital for the future of farming.
It also doesn’t hurt to have a look at the wide array of wares and service offered by companies, both great and small, all over the Midwest. This year, visitors can stop by and chat with folks like Ash Supplies, McCoy Construction and Forestry, Store-Loc, Bill’s Tires and much, much more. The Eau Claire Farm Show is the world of agriculture at one’s fingertips.
“When we talk to the farmers (about the expo), they like it because they can talk to several different people,” Henry said. “Instead of going from store to store, place to place, or wait for somebody to come to them, they can go to the expo. Whatever they’re looking for, it’s there.”