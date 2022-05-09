American agriculture is coming off a pair of banner years in 2020 and 2021, which could provide many farmers the wherewithal to hedge their bets as the 2022 growing season begins.
“The last 20-plus years, 2021 is 19% above our 20-year average. This is for all farm income across all the different parts of agriculture,” said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute at UW-Madison. “So 2020 and 2021 actually look like they’re going to turn out to be fine years in terms of farm income.”
“We’ve had some really good net farm income this year that we’re forecasting,” added Mitchell, who noted farmers used most of these profits to pay down debt and purchase increasingly expensive land. “I think this is a year to put a price floor down to protect your margin. You just want to allow it, you want to keep it and then allow upside gains.”
Mitchell was joined by Mark Stephenson, director of the UW-Madison Dairy Profitability Center, and Brenda Boetel, an agricultural marketing specialist for UW-River Falls, during a webinar hosted by UW-Extension. The three addressed the current state of agriculture, with special emphasis on grain and dairy markets, as well as tips on how farmers should approach 2022.
In short, while agriculture is coming off a couple profitable years, a number of key factors are contributing to market volatility. As such, farmers need to exercise caution and use their resources wisely when it comes to land purchases, insurance coverage and capital investments. In particular, Stephenson and Mitchell urged farmers to invest in liability coverage, as many affordable plans offer a substantial payoff.
“Look at evaluating your capital purchase as a return on investment, not asset values,” said Stephenson, who pointed to fully automated tractors being produced by John Deere.
“Since this labor shortage is real and impacting agriculture and farms, and probably long lasting, I think the investments that are targeted toward labor savings would make the most sense.”
By being strategic, Mitchell and Stephenson said, farmers will be able to capitalize on intriguing developments, as well as protect themselves in the event of a dip. Already, actions taken by the Federal Reserve and federal agricultural agencies to mitigate inflation indicate that circumstances could be greatly different this year compared to last.
“If you want to maximize your payments sign up for ARC or PLC, but the reality is neither are likely to pay,” Mitchell said. “I’m telling farmers: do not expect any government support this year from PLC, from MMP, or SEFA.”
As it is, virtually every sector of agriculture is experiencing a bullish market, with the key exception of dairy, Mitchell said. A number of factors — such as fluctuating exports, rapid inflation, consumer product switching, labor shortages and feed price hikes, among others — are causing losses for some aspects of the dairy industry, even while they produce gains in others.
Overall, it’s an uneven, sometimes unpredictable situation for dairy producers.
These factors could affect other markets as well, Michell and Boetel said. As farmers look to roll with whatever fortunes 2022 has in store, Boetel noted there’s two key trends to keep an eye on:
“Inflation’s a big impact. Exports are a big impact,” Boetel said. “Those are the two biggest things that are having big impacts right now.”