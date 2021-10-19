Suddenly, there they were! A congregation of mushrooms had sprouted up almost overnight on an exposed tree root by our garage that had been clipped by a mower over and over, over the years! The injured root was invaded by an opportunistic fungus who took advantage of the situation.
Fungi, plural of fungus, are a large and diverse group of organisms. They are neither plant nor animal. Unlike green plants, they cannot make their own food because they lack chlorophyll even though they have roots, stems, and branches. But, like animals, fungi need to get their required nutrition from other sources. These sources include dead and decaying wood needed by saprophytic mushrooms, or from living tissue including plants, animals, and even humans needed by parasitic fungi.
Saprophytic fungi provide a useful ecological service by breaking down plant material that can be recycled by many other living organisms. Parasitic fungi live off their living hosts for a long time, sometimes endangering their host’s health, but may not kill their host quickly as that would force their own demise! Many parasitic fungi live on their hosts for years taking water and nutrition from them. Eventually the host may die but, in the process, will create new habitats for many other organisms.
Periodically, mushrooms will develop fruiting bodies which are the fleshy to hard reproductive structure of a fungus, commonly called a mushroom, like the ones that developed on the tree root in our yard. These fruiting bodies produce and release spores, that are microscopic reproductive cells with the ability to germinate, like seeds do, to form hyphae.
Hyphae are important structures required for fungal growth and together referred to as a mycelium. Mycelia, plural of mycelium, perform a variety of functions in fungi. They contain the cytoplasm or cell sap, including the nuclei containing genetic material. Mycelia act like roots do in plants. Mycelia absorb nutrients from the environment and transport them to other parts of the fungus body so it can live and grow.
It is amazing how quickly, in a matter of days, fruiting bodies can sprout up, develop, and produce spores for the next generation. And in many cases, they need to reproduce quickly because some animals including humans like to eat mushrooms. Red squirrels started devouring the ones seen in the photo in no time flat! As far as humans eating mushrooms, it is important NOT TO EAT any mushrooms unless you are absolutely certain as to their edibility as some fungus species are highly poisonous. Also be aware of look-alikes!
Getting back to the mushrooms fruiting on the tree root on our lawn, we identified it as a honey mushroom produced by a fungus in the genus Armillaria. These mushrooms are normally found late in the growing season through October in massive colonies on stumps, buried wood and on trunks of hardwood trees. Armillaria can either grow as a saprophyte or parasite! Sometimes it will kill stressed but otherwise healthy trees.
Did you know that a mushroom is likely the World’s largest living thing? It’s true! A close relative of the honey mushroom is thought to be one of the largest living things ever discovered—and one of them is right in our own backyard!
In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan near Crystal Falls, researchers using DNA testing and other genetic information, found the interconnected rhizomorphs (a group of thick, rope-like strands of hyphae growing together as a single organized unit) of a single Armillaria gallica spread through, and underlying some 30 acres of forest. The fungus is estimated to be 1,500 years old.
Another honey mushroom, Armillaria ostoyae, has been discovered in Oregon stretching 3.5 miles across and extending and average of three feet underground. It is estimated to have existed over 2,000 years.
Who says fungi aren’t fascinating?
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield, operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls, is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.