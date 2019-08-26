Years of public involvement and regulatory review came to a head Aug. 20 as the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin gave preliminary approval to the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line, a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
At an open meeting Aug. 20, PSC members unanimously voted to authorize construction of the high-voltage transmission line. The PSC is slated to issue a final written order in September, which could be subject to appeal. Additional regulatory approvals will also be required from the Iowa Utilities Board, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The 345-kilovolt line will stretch from Dubuque, Iowa to Middleton, Wisconsin, passing through the communities of Cassville, Lancaster, Montfort, Dodgeville and Mount Horeb. With a roughly $492 million price tag, the three pursuing entities claim the line will provide economic savings, support renewable energy policy and improve electric system reliability.
“We are pleased that the PSC has recognized the need for and benefits of this project,” said Aaron Curtis, ITC Midwest project manager. “This project will help ensure electric reliability and provide access to lower-cost power and renewable energy for all electric users in the region.”
However, hundreds of public comments were recorded in relation to the project, the majority of them in opposition. The transmission line project has been controversial, with organizations such as the Citizens Utility Board, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation all in opposition of the project. Dane and Iowa county boards, along with local governments along the proposed 100-mile route, have also voiced opposition to the project.
The grassroots organization Driftless Defenders called the PSC’s decision “heartbreaking and devastating.” The non-profit has been fighting the project since 2016; the organization formed after several neighbors in Iowa County received a mailing from American Transmission Company which raised questions about eminent domain and the rights of landowners along the proposed routes.
The evening after the PSC’s approval, state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, and Representatives Dave Considine, Dianne Hesselbein and Sondy Pope, Democrat legistalators in the region, issued a statement outlining their disappointment in the decision.
“Unfortunately, many of our concerns and questions regarding this transmission line remain unanswered,” the statement said. “With the overwhelming opposition that we received, you will be hard-pressed to find anyone in our districts who supported the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line, and we are all disappointed and surprised by its approval.”
State Sen. Howard Marklein and Representatives Travis Tranel and Todd Novak, area Republican legislators, sent a letter to the PSC in April that shared the concerns of their constituents and asked the Commission to take time to review the input and contributions of the hundreds of citizens that attended public hearings earlier this year.
“I appreciate the difficult deliberative work of the PSC Commissioners and I trust that they took my concerns — and those of my constituents — into consideration while studying the project proposal,” Marklein said in a statement after the PSC’s decision last week. “It appears that they determined that the project will have value, especially in light of Governor Tony Evers’ recent Executive Order to make Wisconsin 100% carbon free by 2050.”
Cardinal-Hickory Creek is the 17th transmission line approved by the PSC in the past decade and the fourth new line to wind through western Wisconsin since 2009. Even with opposition growing for these types of transmission line projects, as demonstrated with Cardinal-Hickory Creek and the recent Badger Coulee line, another line in Wisconsin that was also unsuccessfully challenged, the PSC has never rejected a utility application to build a transmission line.
American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power anticipate final approvals to wrap up in late 2019/early 2020. The companies aim to begin construction on the line in 2021, with the project planned to be in service by 2023.