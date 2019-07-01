MENOMONIE — Following his research into the cause of well contamination in Kewaunee County, Mark Borchardt, a microbiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, has been asked to repeat his studies in other parts of the state.
“You can’t believe the counties getting a hold of me wanting to repeat this,” Borchardt said during a June 26 discussion at a Water Matters tour in Dunn and Pepin counties. “It’s county after county after county. I don’t have enough people.”
As part of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology Study of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, also known as the SWIGG study, Borchardt and his colleagues found that percentages of wells sampled in the three counties with water-quality issues — including high nitrate levels and total coliform contamination — exceeded statewide averages.
Borchardt said the participation rate in the Kewaunee County study was 50 percent. In southwest Wisconsin, the survey team has seen a 24-percent participation rate.
In Kewaunee County, Borchardt said his study group knew depth to bedrock would be an important factor contributing to contamination.
“The longer the bugs have to go, the farther the microbes have to be transported down, the more likely they are to get attached to something and stop or they can die off,” he said.
There are nearly 5,000 private wells in Kewaunee County. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are 15 dairy and one beef concentrated animal feeding operation in Kewaunee County and approximately 700 million gallons of manure produced per year. The county has about 20,000 people served by 4,822 septic systems.
Several factors have contributed to well contamination in Kewaunee County, including a 66 percent increase in the number of dairy cows in the county between 1997 and 2012 and a 40 percent increase in exurban land use from 1950 to 2000, Borchardt said. This has led to more cattle and more people relying on a fractured bedrock aquifer that is vulnerable to contamination, he said.
Borchardt’s study in Kewaunee County sought to identify the contamination rate for nitrate and indicator bacteria related to the depth to bedrock, identify risk factors for well contamination and determine the source of the contamination using viruses and fecal markers unique to humans or bovine sources.
“Both sides thought the other side was cheating on the data,” Borchardt said.
The study identified microbes in the water that would come from human feces, bovine feces, and nonspecific fecal sources. It found 33 wells containing microbes with human-specific sources, 44 from bovine sources, and 79 from nonspecific sources. Nine wells were found to be contaminated with both human and bovine fecal matter.
“So who’s to blame for the fecal materials in the wells in Kewaunee County, the two biggest mammals on the landscape,” Borchardt said. “They’re both polluting the wells in Kewaunee County.”
The Kewaunee County study showed factors that contributed to any fecal contamination including distance to manure storage, the number of septic drain fields within 750 feet, the rainfall total during the previous two days and depth to bedrock.
Borchardt said well construction was not an important factor contributing to contamination risk, but surrounding land use was the main contributing factor.
“The irony of owning a private well is that you pay for the well, you construct the well, you pay property taxes on the value added to your property by that well, but you don’t control the water at all,” Borchardt said. “You don’t control the water resource. That’s the tragedy of an open access resource.
“Everyone shares the groundwater resource, and both sides have to work together to work on the issues.”