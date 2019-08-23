The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in partnership with the Wabasha Port Authority, will host a public meeting Aug. 28, to provide an update on the current planning efforts for the Pool 4 Dredged Material Management Plan.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wabasha Kellogg High School in Wabasha, Minnesota. Parking will be available in the rear of the school due to ongoing construction.
Panel participants will present an updated timeline and process for the newly revised plan. The informal presentation will also highlight items no longer being pursued as options for the permanent placement of dredged material. A question and answer session will occur following the panel’s presentation.